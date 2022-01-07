Don't ignore these common gynaec problems; expert tips

While we all are becoming more conscious about fitness and holistic health in general with each passing day, when it comes to reproductive health, we tend to sweep certain problems under the carpet. Be it certain changes in the body, sexually transmitted diseases, menstrual issues to risk of cancer, more awareness is needed to address health problems specific to women.

"Women tend to encounter many health issues during their lifetime. Hence, it is the need of the hour to get the right kind of treatment. So, try to address your issues on time with the help of an expert," says Dr. Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

Fungal and bacterial infections

One of the common problems related to sexual health are fungal and bacterial infections which can cause irritation, discharge and itchiness in the intimate area. Candidiasis is a fungal infection while gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection; genital warts are small bumps on the genitals caused by a common sexually transmitted infection. Other common problems that women should not ignore are vaginal dryness, low libido, and abnormal discharge.

"Educate yourself on the various methods of contraception and their usage, effectiveness, and side effects," says Dr Aurangabadwala.

Menstrual irregularities

Heavy, light or irregular period can be underlying causes for many health issues. Lack of sleep, excessive screen time, and stress can also affect one's menstrual cycle and fertility.

"Painful periods can be due to endometriosis - a type of disease that occurs from the lining of the womb or uterine fibroids - benign tumors that originate in the uterus. You need to be alert, and keep an eye on the symptoms," says the expert.

Cervical cancer risk

If you’re sexually active, a pap smear is vital for the early detection of cervical cancer, whether vaccinated or not against it.

"Certain vaccinations will help against cervical cancer, HPV virus, Hepatitis B, Rubella. These are to prevent one from acquiring STDs, Other vaccinations such as Hepatitis A, Typhoid, Influenza and pneumococcal vaccine for asthmatic patients can also be taken, for overall well-being," says Dr Aurangabadwala.

Breast cancer risk

Self-examination is a key to spot any sign of breast cancer like a lump, inverted nipples, swelling, and even discharge.