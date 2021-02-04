IND USA
Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain.(Unsplash)
health

Vaginal Hygiene: 'Why it is important'

Your Vagina needs more hygiene than your hands! Maintaining vaginal hygiene with intimate wash has become one of the important parts of women’s lifestyle.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Your Vagina needs more hygiene than your hands! Maintaining vaginal hygiene with intimate wash has become one of the important parts of women’s lifestyle.

Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain. Many Gynecologists suggests using warm water asintimate wash to clean the vagina.

But in case, if you still don’t feel relief, you can consider using intimate wash specially designed for intimate care.

Vaginal Hygiene with intimate wash

There is a characteristic defensive layer on the vagina that has acidic properties restricting the growth of infection causing bacteria. The normal pH of 3.5 to 4.5 which is slightly acidic in nature is maintained by lactobacilli. Lactobacilli produce Lactic corrosive or milk corrosive keeping the pH value to normal.

Vagina itself is capable of lubricating the area keeping it moist. But in some cases the Vagina becomes incapable of keeping the area lubricated hence, causing dryness in the area.

This condition is treated by using intimate care products. Intimate washes have been found to be very effective for hydrating the intimate areas.

Improper hygiene can cause

Though the vagina is self-defensive in nature but vulva is the one that needs to clean. Infection on the vulva has become common these days where the change in lifestyle is the main reason and intimate wash work as the best solution to this.

Vulva infection is known as “vulvovaginitis” which is caused by different bacteria, yeast, or parasite. The attacks of bacteria, yeast, or parasites not only affect the vulva but also the vagina to a certain extend.

1. Bacterial Vaginosis- This is caused by the bacterial attack in the vulva common in the age of 15-45 years of age. In this, a grey, watery substance with a fishy smell gets discharged. This generally happens when the level of lactobacilli falls and which allows the bacteria to grow. These may be sexually transmitted while having multiple partners. Intimate wash can be very effective in such cases.

2. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis- This is caused by the growth of yeast in the intimate region. They are not sexually transmitted. 75% of females suffer from vulvovaginal Candidiasis once in their lifetimes. Reoccurrence is not normal. Over-growth of vulvovaginal Candidiasis may cause curd-like vaginal discharge with a burning sensation in the vagina and vulva. Using intimate wash has been proven a boon for such ladies who suffer from these kind of diseases.

3. Trichomonas- Trichomonas is an infection caused by a parasite. It is mostly transmitted when the one-celled protozoan travels upward during sexual intercourse. Trichomonas in women may cause genital itching, burning, and painful urination. Intimate wash keep the skin hydrated and do not let trichomonas grow.

How does intimate wash work- One of the best intimate washes such as Namyaa Hygiene intimate wash comes with the goodness of “haldi” and “chandan” which helps lighten and brighten the dark intimate patches. It is free from parabens, excess soap, and SLES.

This intimate wash helps in lessening the burning sensation and itching and removes the unwanted odor. Namyaa hygiene intimate wash is free from any kind of harmful chemicals, heavy metals, hydroquinone, pesticides, fertilizers, and any kind of synthetic or other additives.

This intimate wash is formulated using the traditional techniques and methods of ancient Ayurveda with the goodness of proven Ayurvedic extracts like Haldi, Chandan, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, etc.

These ingredients present in the intimate wash help to preserve the natural pH balance, thereby reducing itching, irritation, and other infections. Chandan and sandalwood having antiseptic benefits help decontaminate the skin impurities.

Namyaa Hygiene Intimate wash also help get soft smooth and glowing skin since it helps to add health and texture of the skin. This intimate wash helps to get rid of the wanted odor and give a fresh feeling that has a long-lasting effect.

Namyaa Hygiene intimate hygiene wash is free from side effects as it is 100% Ayurveda which is enriched with soothing and emollient substances. It tightened the skin of the intimate area and keeps the skin soft, supple, and smooth. Namyaa intimate Hygiene wash with chandan and Haldi has been formulated keeping the specific requirements of the intimate area in the mind to keep you fresh and fragrant round the clock.

How to use Intimate Hygiene products-

• Pour some drops of the intimate hygiene wash on your palm.

• Use the liquid on the intimate area and gently rub it till foam is formed for some minutes.

• Wash it thoroughly with water.

• Use ‘Namyaa Intimate Hygiene Wash With Haldi And Chandan’ on a regular basis for maximum benefits.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
