News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

BJP trying to repeat Tripura-model in poll-bound Bengal, says CM Mamata

The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to replicate the Tripura-model in poll-bound West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief and CM Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. Read more

To US comments on farmers’ protest, India mentions Capitol Hill violence

The US on Thursday called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest in India and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression, prompting New Delhi to compare the January 26 violence at the Red Fort with the storming of the US Capitol earlier this month. Read more

Govt says taxation of EPF contribution will not affect genuine contributors

The government has said that the decision to make the interest earned on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) of ₹2.5 lakh and above a year taxable at the prevailing income tax rates has been taken to remove disparity among contributors. Read more

Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals

The Rajasthan government has made the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) - the gold standard frontline test for coronavirus - results mandatory for those participating in religious events, festivals, or mela (fair). The government on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid19 during festivals and fairs. Read more

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court

Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Chennamaneni Ramesh is a German citizen and holds a passport of that country, the Union home ministry told the Telangana high court on Thursday. Read more

'Kohli is still the main man': Hussain on Rahane impact ahead of Chennai Test

Ahead of the start of the Test series between India and England, there has been a lot of talk on how Ajinkya Rahane's leadership in Australia could actually put Virat Kohli under pressure, as he was away when Rahane inspired the team to a comeback 2-1 win. Read more

Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G with MediaTek CPU launched in India: Price, bank offers and specs

After building months of hype around its new Realme X series smartphones, the company today finally launched it's a Realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G handsets in India. The X7 5G is said to be India's first smartphone that is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Read more

Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, says calling her 'queen' backfired

Actor Kubbra Sait took an indirect jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the farmers’ protest, and disparaging remarks about supporters of the movement. Though Kubbra did not directly name Kangana, she made a reference to her National Award-winning film, Queen. Read more

Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours, miraculously survives

An incident involving a dog and a leopard has now created a stir among people. The canine miraculously survived after getting stuck with the big cat in a toilet for hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Watch

BJP’s Tejasvi Surya flies on LCA Tejas, says it’s Bengaluru’s gift to India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took a sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, on the second day of the ongoing Aero India-2021. Surya also tweeted pictures onboard and as he prepared for the sortie the Tejas aircraft. After the sortie, the BJP MP said this is Bengaluru’s gift to the nation and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting indigenous manufacturing in defence. Watch