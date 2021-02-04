Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
The Rajasthan government has made the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) - the gold standard frontline test for coronavirus - results mandatory for those participating in religious events, festivals, or mela (fair). The government on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid19 during festivals and fairs.
Principal secretary, home department, Abhay Kumar said the government is responsible for instituting measures that prevent the spread of Covid19 during religious festivals, events, fairs and ensure prompt public health response to an outbreak.
“The government would widely publicise, and also convey to all other state governments that devotees with negative RT-PCR test reports shall only be allowed to enter all such religious festivals and fairs. The devotee may carry such test reports either on their mobile phones or hard copy,” said the officer.
The mass gathering events, said the secretary, have the potential to facilitate the transmission of the virus and disrupt the gains made by the country in Covid19 management. The top bureaucrat said the culture of Rajasthan reflects its splendid and vibrant history with ethnic and religious diversity, different cuisines, beautiful dances, and mesmerising music. The state is also rich in flora and fauna with some of the popular wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. Its varied culture and multi-religious background attract tourists and pilgrims from all over the world, he said.
The SOP directs that only vaccinated health care and frontline workers be deputed at such places for the duties. There should be registration of the devotees and a medical certification regimen on similar lines as being done for Amarnath yatra.
For infection prevention and control, the public utility areas and open spaces shall be sanitised at least twice a day with 1% of sodium hypochlorite, it states.
The religious event may witness a floating population of many thousands, a large number of samples may have to be tested during the event. Therefore, the number of testing centers needs to be augmented, states the SOP.
The enforcement agencies should levy fines on those not wearing masks or not following physical distancing norms, reads the SOP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP trying to repeat Tripura-model in poll-bound Bengal, says CM Mamata
- In West Bengal, at least 23 sitting MLAs and former legislators, a majority of them from the ruling TMC, have joined the BJP since 2019. Recently, at least two former ministers and ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota in Jammu district were allowed to proceed at 11 am on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 out of 25 high courts resume physical hearing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To US comments on farmers’ protest, India mentions Capitol Hill violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Taken note': MEA refers to Capitol violence, reacting to US statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will remove misinformation around Covid-19, false claims about vaccine: Facebook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two elephants killed in Odisha's Sundargarh district after being hit by train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox