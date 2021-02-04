Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours, miraculously survives

An incident involving a dog and a leopard has now created a stir among people. The canine miraculously survived after getting stuck with the big cat in a toilet for hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Wondering how the duo ended up in the washroom? Turns out, the leopard was chasing the dog when both entered the toilet. A resident of the place apparently saw the tail of the big cat and locked the door from outside. The two animals were trapped inside for about six hours.

Soon the forest department was called and they tried rescuing both the animals. The big cat managed to evade and escape. Following which, they rescued the dog.

An image of the animals trapped inside the toilet is also going all kinds of viral online. It shows the animals sitting at two corners of the small washroom. Reportedly, the image was clicked from the top after removing the asbestos of the bathroom.

Many are now sharing the picture on Twitter, including IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. “Every dog has a day. Imagine this dog got stuck in a toilet with a leopard for hours. And got out alive. It happens only in India,” he tweeted and shared the pic.

Since being posted, his tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting. Just like this individual who shared this:

“I guess big cats are reluctant to attack their prey in a confined space due to fear of getting injured. Thats what saved the dog,” shared another. “That’s the story of “Life of Pi”, mutual respect for co-existence in abnormal conditions,” expressed another. “This dog will have a damn exciting story to bark about!!” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON