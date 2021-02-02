News updates from HT: BJP shuts its doors to turncoats ahead of Bengal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to go on a course correction drive ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal. Read More

Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that two high-level multi-disciplinary teams will be sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the state health authorities. Read More

From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery

India on Tuesday recorded 8,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which the Union health ministry said is the lowest one-day rise. Read More

Mumbai to Pune in 30 minutes? Virgin Hyperloop may make planes ancient

It isn't everyday that a new innovation brings out a collective gasp, admiration and desire to be experienced. Read More

India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and create world record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record. Read More

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

Looking for a bold animal print dress to make a statement at the next zoom party you go to? Head over to Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. Read More

Nick Jonas fanboys over Ranveer Singh, wants to win a customised Nutella jar with his face on it

‘National jiju’ Nick Jonas, seems to be a huge fan of Ranveer Singh. As Ranveer partnered with Nutella for a giveaway where winners. Read More