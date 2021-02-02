Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that two high-level multi-disciplinary teams will be sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the state health authorities in coming up with public health measures for Covid-19 management.

The team being sent to Maharashtra will have experts from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital while the Kerala team will have officials from the MoHFW, along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The announcement came on the day the total number of active cases in Maharashtra went up to 44,944 with recoveries at 19,32,294 and the death toll at 51,109. In Kerala, 69,456 active cases with 8,59,421 recoveries and 3,760 deaths have been reported so far. These two states alone contribute to almost 70 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the nation's infection tally went up to 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities. According to the health ministry dashboard at 8am, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,48,406, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.43 per cent.

The 94 new fatalities include the highest numbers from Maharashtra (27) and Kerala (17), followed by Tamil Nadu (7), West Bengal (6), Chhattisgarh (5), Uttarakhand (4), Haryana(4) and Uttar Pradesh (4), and Delhi(3), Karnataka(3) and Puducherry(3).

