Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday that two high-level multi-disciplinary teams will be sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the state health authorities in coming up with public health measures for Covid-19 management.
Also Read: India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
The team being sent to Maharashtra will have experts from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital while the Kerala team will have officials from the MoHFW, along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
The announcement came on the day the total number of active cases in Maharashtra went up to 44,944 with recoveries at 19,32,294 and the death toll at 51,109. In Kerala, 69,456 active cases with 8,59,421 recoveries and 3,760 deaths have been reported so far. These two states alone contribute to almost 70 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country.
Also Read | ‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi
Meanwhile, the nation's infection tally went up to 1,07,66,245 and the death toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new fatalities. According to the health ministry dashboard at 8am, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,48,406, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.43 per cent.
The 94 new fatalities include the highest numbers from Maharashtra (27) and Kerala (17), followed by Tamil Nadu (7), West Bengal (6), Chhattisgarh (5), Uttarakhand (4), Haryana(4) and Uttar Pradesh (4), and Delhi(3), Karnataka(3) and Puducherry(3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India manufactured vaccines land in Dubai
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents buried teen to hide truth behind death, cops find body decade later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jhansi strawberry cultivator meets Yogi Adityanath, day after PM praises her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh leaves for Bengaluru to inaugurate HAL's 2nd LCA production line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid snowfall, poor visibility in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA makes derogatory statement on marginalised castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after ruckus by Oppn over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition amps up pressure over farm laws, Rajya Sabha adjourned twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over farm laws
World Wetlands Day: The origin, purpose and theme this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox