From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery
India on Tuesday recorded 8,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which the Union health ministry said is the lowest one-day rise in eight months.
It also said that from a peak of 95,735 on September 10, 2020, the number of daily cases has dropped this low.
"India's average daily new cases show a downward slip in the last five weeks. The average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the 27 Jan-2 Feb 2021 timeline from 18,934 in the 30 Dec 2020-5 Jan 2021 period," the ministry said on Twitter.
In another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in eight and half months, the health ministry said. The figure of 100 fatalities was last recorded on May 15, 2020.
Talking about the other significant milestones achieved by the country in battle against Covid-19, the ministry said that the active caseload, which stands at 1,63,353 as of Tuesday, is just 1.52 per cent of India’s total positive cases.
The cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04 crore with the recovery rate at 97.05 per cent, according to update shared by the health ministry at 8 am on Tuesday.
With 5,215 newly recovered cases in a day, Kerala is at the top followed by Maharashtra which recorded 3,289 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.
After the launch of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, India has been the fastest to cross 1 million, 2 million and 3 million vaccination marks.
In the last 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions, said the health ministry. Cumulatively, 72,731 sessions have been conducted so far, it added.
The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in India on January 30, 2020, when an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in Kerala. A year later, India is at fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: 1,91,313 healthcare workers vaccinated in the last 24 hours
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 95,000 Covid-19 cases a day to 8,635: Tracing India's journey to recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents buried teen to hide truth behind death, cops find body decade later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jhansi strawberry cultivator meets Yogi Adityanath, day after PM praises her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh leaves for Bengaluru to inaugurate HAL's 2nd LCA production line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid snowfall, poor visibility in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA makes derogatory statement on marginalised castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after ruckus by Oppn over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition amps up pressure over farm laws, Rajya Sabha adjourned twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over farm laws
World Wetlands Day: The origin, purpose and theme this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 8,635; 94 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox