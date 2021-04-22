News updates from HT: Centre allows ICMR to study feasibility of vaccine delivery by drones and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre allows ICMR to conduct feasibility study to deliver Covid-19 vaccines using drones

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday granted conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones. Read more

'There can only be one Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar': VVS Laxman refuses to compare youngsters with legends

Saying that comparison with greats can only put pressure on the young cricketers, former India batsman VVS Laxman said there can only be one Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni or Sunil Gavaskar. Read more

The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer drops online, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to solve terror story

The trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was released on Thursday and gave the audience a preview of a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil. Read more

Chrome for Android's new feature will help you save money: Here's how to enable it

Amid multiple waves of the novel coronavirus pandemic hitting various countries around the world, one of the biggest lifesavers has been online shopping and e-commerce platforms. Read more



