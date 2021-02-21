News updates from HT: Centre names areas that need 'special caution' as Covid-19 cases surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'

A day after the ministry of health identified the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, the ministry on Sunday zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution. Read more

Budget 2021 will set path for the decade, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Union Budget 2021-22 is about the role of government as a facilitator and the private sector as a key driver of economic growth, without which the country would be losing a big opportunity. Read more

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the latest round of RT-PCR test, news agency ANI reported. Read more

In 10 days, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases near Nov level; second wave fear looms

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has been recording a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases over the last few weeks. The spread of the disease, which was slowing down, has once again accelerated the city. Read more

Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to win record-extending 9th Australian Open title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his record-extending 9th Australian Open men's singles title after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Read more

Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

Saif Ali Khan thanked fans and well-wishers for showering the family with love, as his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to their second child on Sunday morning. Read more

Nora Fatehi is the epitome of royalty in green saree at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

At the recently held Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021, Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a beautiful saree. Read more

Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming

Shared on Twitter by Albert Ramon, chief meteorologist for USA-based television news program NewsNation on WGN America, the post is absolutely heartwarming. Read more

Watch: Navy divers, in IAF helicopter, measure glacial lake depth in Tapovan

In a joint operation, an Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) winched Navy's divers to measure the depth of a glacial lake formed upstream of Tapovan in Uttarakhand following the devastating flash flood, the Navy said on Sunday. Watch here