News updates from HT: Centre assures of permanent commission for women Army officers and all the latest news

Centre assures of permanent commission for women Army officers as SC warns of contempt

The central government on Friday said it will roll out the permanent commission option for all eligible women Army officers after the Supreme Court warned the forces of contempt. Read more.

Sonepat murders: Prime suspects behind killings of wrestler, her brother held

Two prime suspects in the murder of 22-year-old university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, and her brother, Suraj Dahiya, 18, have been apprehended, the Delhi Police said on Friday. Read more.

MVA allies say revoke national awards given to Kangana, ask PM to clarify

The allies of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on India’s independence. Read more.

Covid-19: Bahrain approves emergency use of India's Covaxin

Bahrain has become the latest country to approve Covaxin, the made-in-India vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the country’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has given its permission for the emergency use of the jab, the Indian embassy announced on Friday. Read more.

Congress MP writes to Facebook India head over company’s partisan policies

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has written a letter to Facebook India head Ajit Mohan expressing his “vehement disdain and alarm” over the company’s partisan policies towards the removal of hate speech and inauthentic accounts. Read more.

‘God of Cricket’: Tendulkar leaves fans amazed with exact prediction of Finch's dismissal by Shaheen during semis

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is fondly called the ‘god of cricket’ by his fans, produced another masterclass to bedazzle his admirers. Read more.

Red Notice movie review: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot have made Race 4 with ₹1480 crore

With so much double-crossing, random teaming up, scheming and backstabbing around every corner, it’s a shock Gal Gadot doesn’t spontaneously break into a performance of Zara Zara Touch Me at any point in Red Notice. Read more.

Is your child a picky eater? Here's what to do

Eating a balanced diet with proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins is important for children from the age of 1, yet when it comes to the practicality of filling their plate with all food groups, many parents find themselves struggling because of the children's reluctance to have certain foods. Read more.