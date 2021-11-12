Withdraw national awards given to Kangana, demand MVA allies; ask PM to clarify

The allies of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement on India’s independence. The Shiv Sena on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda must clarify the meaning of the statement and withdraw the awards given to her.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Government of India must take back all the awards it has given to the movie actor, and added that the Centre does not have the right to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the nation unless it does so. Congress, also a part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, called Ranaut a “puppet” of the BJP.

The actor triggered a controversy by describing India’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’ or alms. In a 24-second video clip that has gone viral on social media, Ranaut also said: “And we got real freedom in 2014.” She was speaking at an event organised by a news channel.

Raut asked if all the freedom fighters who had gone to the gallows, attained freedom as “alms”. “The national president of the BJP as well as the Prime Minister must speak on this issue and express their ‘Mann ki Baat’….,” he said.

“BJP will have to speak out on this issue. All the National Awards given to Kangana ben should be taken back. If the government does not take back these awards, then it does not have the right to celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav (75th year) of Independence,” Raut said.

Raut added that giving the Padmashri to Kangana Ranaut was an insult to several freedom fighters who have been honoured with the Padma awards in the last 75 years. He added, “Kangana should apologise.”

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Kangana is BJP’s Jhansi Ki Rani who dares to insult the freedom struggle and sacrifices of the freedom fighters, martyrs by saying ‘Azadi Bhik Mein Mili Hai’. Such puppets are nurtured by BJP deliberately for this filth. These parrots are not the real culprits but their masters are”

Sawant added, “Kangana was at the forefront in defaming Mumbai, Maharashtra and undermining the Mumbai police during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. BJP leaders had been supporting her ranting by calling her Jhansi Ki Rani. She was given Y-category security by the Central government. Now, the BJP should speak up on her recent remarks.”

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the actor must have taken an overdose of some addictive grown in Malana Valley of Himachal Pradesh.

Malik also took a swipe at the BJP saying those who supported the British during the freedom struggle are using people like Ranaut to say that the country got independence in the true sense only in 2014.

“She has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives between 1857 and 1947 to kick out foreigners from our country. However, those who supported the British during that period, honoured Ranaut with the Padmashri award, using her to say that India got independence only in 2014,” Malik said.

The NCP leader said that the Centre must immediately take back her Padmashri award and file a case against her for insulting freedom fighters. “She (Kangana Ranaut) needs to be put behind the bars,” he said.