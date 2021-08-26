News updates from HT: Centre to launch e-SHRAM portal for unorganised workers today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bhupender Yadav to launch e-SHRAM, portal for unorganised workforce, today

Labour minister Bhupender Yadav will be launching the e-SHRAM portal, the database of unorganised workers in the country, today. Read more

'Virat Kohli was upset': Rishabh Pant reveals ball was thrown at Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of 3rd Test against England

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday revealed that the spectators in the crowd threw a ball at pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan did Chehre for free, paid for his own chartered flight; producer Anand Pandit calls him 'committed'

Amitabh Bachchan did Chehre for free and even bore his own international travel expenses to shoot the film. Producer Anand Pandit revealed in an interview that for tax reasons, Amitabh Bachchan has been credited for a 'friendly appearance' in the film. Read more

Tata Tigor EV launch on August 31, may ensure battery-powered mobility for more

The new Tata Tigor EV will be officially launched in the country on August 31 and has the potential of taking the electric vehicle movement in India to the masses. Read more

Ankita Konwar flaunts muscle flexibility with split stretching exercises at home

Muscular imbalances, weakness, overuse or injury can render our hip flexors inflexible or make our hips tight and stiff which can hinder our ability to split or extend our legs to their full range of motion but Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar sorted our fitness woes. Read more

Little girl’s act of kindness to help another kid wins hearts. Watch

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible,” these words by Dalai Lama XIV perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It is a clip that shows a little girl helping another while playing in the park. Read more