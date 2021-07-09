News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh Police books suspended officer for sedition and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Suspended Chhattisgarh Police officer booked for sedition

The Chhattisgarh Police have booked suspended Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer GP Singh for sedition citing documents “promoting enmity” and “conspiracy against the government” allegedly recovered in the raids at his premises last week. Read More

Kalyan Singh recovering well, don't believe in rumours: Kin

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is recovering well. Read More

Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to waive off tax on life-saving drug for infant

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, requesting him to ask the finance ministry to not impose Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax on the life-saving medicine Zolgensma. Read More

'No way you call any side a second string': Sri Lanka great Aravinda de Silva on Ranatunga comment

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been at the receiving end of a lot of flak since calling India's touring side as 'second string'. Read More

Vikrant Massey clarifies Taapsee Pannu's comment about him being 'scared' of doing intimate scenes in Haseen Dillruba

Actor Vikrant Massey has reacted to his Haseen Dillruba co-star Taapsee Pannu's recent comments about him and Harshvardhan Rane being 'scared' performing intimate scenes in the film with her. Read More

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, videos of incredible creation go viral

Videos of the newest record-breaking attraction of Dubai, the deepest dive pool in the world, have gone viral. Read More

Tikait vs Tomar again as Centre reiterates no repeal of farm laws condition

Leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that farmers are ready to talk with the government on the farm laws but made it clear that the discussions should be held without conditions. Watch



