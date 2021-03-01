News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables and all the latest news
In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables
In a first, the Chhattisgarh police recruited 13 transgender people as constables in four districts of the state, a senior police official said after the Chhattisgarh Constable Recruitment examination results for 2019-20 came out on Monday. Read more
Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi
Union home minister Amit Shah got himself vaccinated on the first day of phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. In this phase, those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being inoculated. Read more
'Thought India is bigger, better team than this, they don't need to be scared': Akhtar expects 'fair' pitch for 4th Test
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has joined the list of former cricketers who believe the pitch used in the third Test between India and England was not an ideal advert for Test cricket. Read more
Bhumi Pednekar pays emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on Sonchiriya anniversary
Bhumi Pednekar reminisced about Sonchiriya, as the film completed two years of its release on Monday, and talked about how it ‘changed (her) as a person’. Read more
Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you
Josh Harmon, a drummer, has recreated the sounds from the popular animation film Ratatouille on drums along with some other simple objects. Read more
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Jhumur’ dance in Assam; prays at Kamakhya temple
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the Kamakhya temple in Assam and offered prayers. She was also seen taking part in the traditional ‘Jhumur’ dance with girls from the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam. Watch here
News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables
80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi
- The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report
Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
- The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother
No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan
Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs
Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss peace and stability in Indo-Pacific
Tiger dies of electrocution in Kheri forest of Uttar Pradesh
- A forest official said the big cat was five to six years old.
JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party
- The JD (U) organised programmes at every village across the state as Vikas Diwas to highlight the development work done under Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years.
NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case
Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official
89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs
