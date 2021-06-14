News updates from HT: Chirag Paswan sidelined from LJP, reaches out to rebel uncle and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

LJP's Chirag Paswan sidelined, reaches out to uncle

LJP's Chirag Paswan on Monday went to meet party lawmaker and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in New Delhi after five of his party's Lok Sabha MPs rebelled. Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser said to be unhappy with Chirag Paswan's way of working elected Pashupati Kumar Paras in his place. Read more

Himachal forms mitigation panel for third Covid wave

The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a committee for planning and impact mitigation to counter the third wave of Covid-19. Led by the state medical education director, the panel will analyse data trends, experiences of other states/UTs and conduct modelling exercises to foresee and advise on the onset of the next wave and the mutating character of coronavirus. Read more

On Singur land law anniversary, Mamata Banerjee vows to fight for farmer rights

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday vowed to continue her fight for the rights of the farmers, remembering how her party's struggle in Singur brought about a positive change in the lives of the farmers. Read more

Canada: Alberta recognises India’s 75th independence anniversary celebrations

Alberta has now become the first Canadian province to formally recognise the 75-week celebrations of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, following a delay as Canada was caught in Covid-19 handling. Read more

Tesla Model 3 is 16th best-selling car globally. Here's why that's impressive

Tesla Model 3 is the world's best-selling electric vehicle but this has been known for some time now. But the most affordable Tesla currently available is also one of the best-selling cars overall - a mighty impressive achievement owing to a number of factors and something that signals electric vehicles are fast making in-roads into a list long dominated by conventional engines. Read more

Vivo V21e 5G may launch in India soon; price to specs, here’s what to expect

It is the season of 5G smartphones and there are launches happening virtually on a daily basis and almost all the top companies have jumped on this particular bandwagon. The latest smartphone in the news now is a Vivo 5G smartphone. Read more

Kirron Kher birthday: A look at her elegant saree collection

She has played the coolest mom in several iconic films of our time and has proved her genius on the silver screen with unforgettable performances. She is a reality TV show host and a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Surely, her genius is not limited to just one area. Read more

Ravindra Jadeja slams unbeaten fifty, BCCI shares Day 3 clip of intra-squad game - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten half-century on the third day of India’s intra-squad match simulation in Southampton. The seasoned all-rounder scored 54 not out from 74 balls in the practice game. Read more

Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has secured the French Open title for the second time after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Amid all the celebration after Djokovic’s win, one precious moment caught the eye of netizens and a clip of the interaction is now going viral. Read more