Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic gives his racket to a fan after winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

  • Novak Djokovic gifted his racquet to the boy moments after winning the French Open title.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has secured the French Open title for the second time after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Amid all the celebration after Djokovic’s win, one precious moment caught the eye of netizens and a clip of the interaction is now going viral. Moments after securing the win, Djokovic gifted his tennis racquet to a young boy who was cheering for him from the very start. The moment was caught on live camera and may leave you with a smile on your face.

During the match, the boy didn’t stop cheering Djokovic with encouraging words and much enthusiasm even when he was facing a two-set deficit. “I found that very cute and very nice. To give the racket to the best person was him. That was my gratitude for him sticking with me," Djokovic commented according to an Associated Press report.

The boy on the other hand was on cloud nine after getting the winning racquet from Djokovic. Check out the clip to see his pure happiness after receiving the gift.

The clip was shared by several netizens and has garnered multiple reactions and appreciative comments. While many congratulated the boy for his amazing luck, others encouraged him to pursue tennis and be a good player just like Novak Djokovic.

This is Novak Djokovic’s 19th Grand Slam title. What are your thoughts on this video?

