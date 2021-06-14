Novak Djokovic gives winning racquet to young fan, precious clip goes viral

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has secured the French Open title for the second time after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. Amid all the celebration after Djokovic’s win, one precious moment caught the eye of netizens and a clip of the interaction is now going viral. Moments after securing the win, Djokovic gifted his tennis racquet to a young boy who was cheering for him from the very start. The moment was caught on live camera and may leave you with a smile on your face.

During the match, the boy didn’t stop cheering Djokovic with encouraging words and much enthusiasm even when he was facing a two-set deficit. “I found that very cute and very nice. To give the racket to the best person was him. That was my gratitude for him sticking with me," Djokovic commented according to an Associated Press report.

The boy on the other hand was on cloud nine after getting the winning racquet from Djokovic. Check out the clip to see his pure happiness after receiving the gift.

This kid pic.twitter.com/dQMZaEJpWH — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 13, 2021

The clip was shared by several netizens and has garnered multiple reactions and appreciative comments. While many congratulated the boy for his amazing luck, others encouraged him to pursue tennis and be a good player just like Novak Djokovic.

What a gift! The kid will never be the same. — Ken Smith (@realkenwsmith) June 14, 2021

What a gift! Loved his reaction and now happy everyone was for him. Monumental moment for this kid! — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 13, 2021

Omg so beautiful gesture! This kid reaction is priceless 🤩🤩🤩 — MARTHA ACUÑA (@MARCIAN2003) June 13, 2021

This is Novak Djokovic’s 19th Grand Slam title. What are your thoughts on this video?