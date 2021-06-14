Kirron Kher birthday: A look at her elegant saree collection

She has played the coolest mom in several iconic films of our time and has proved her genius on the silver screen with unforgettable performances. She is a reality TV show host and a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Surely, her genius is not limited to just one area. So, it is natural that Kirron Kher’s talents also extend to the world of fashion. Born on June 14 in Chandigarh to a Punjabi family, Kirron Kher debuted in the film industry in 1983. Since then, she has given iconic performances in movies like Rang De Basanti, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Khubsoorat and more.

Today, on the occasion of her 69th birthday, we take a look at the MP’s love affair with the six yards. Kirron Kher had once said in an interview that she always endorses the saree. For her, nothing matches the elegance of the six yards. Moreover, she has an enviable saree collection that includes everything from Kanjeevarams to Ikats and more. During her several appearances, be it on the ramp during the fashion week or on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Kirron has always left us amazed with her ability to choose the right saree for the right occasion. Additionally, her penchant for teaming the elegant six yards with heavy jewellery and large round bindis acts as a bonus to her bold and striking style.

THE PATOLA SAREE

Kirron Kher in a Patola saree.(Pinterest)

The popular weave is known for its sensational double ikat woven technique. Here, wearing a special nine-coloured patola sari on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, Kirron Kher took our breath away. She even draped another matching saree on her shoulders like a shawl and looked stunning. The Chandigarh MP wore traditional jewels like bangles, a large mang tikka, layered necklaces and matching earrings to accessorise her look. A gajra and her signature OTT bindi were just the icing on the cake.

THE KOFFEE WITH KARAN SAREE

Kirron with Malaika Arora made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan in 2018. Kirron chose a bespoke powder blue creation from her trustworthy Kanjeevaram saree collection for the episode. The silk saree was replete with wide embroidered gold borders that added an elegant touch. She wore the six yards with a matching blouse, layered gold neckpiece, kundan bangles, matching earrings and a dainty bindi.

ELEGANCE PERSONIFIED

Kirron Kher in a plain turquoise blue saree.(Pinterest)

Wearing a plain turquoise blue saree with dull golden silver kadai work on the borders, Kirron Kher is a picture of elegance in this image. She completed the traditional look with a multi-layered emerald necklace, matching earrings, statement rings and kundan kada. For make-up, she opted for a dark burgundy lipstick and simple kohl-clad eyes. Middle-parted open tresses and a large bindi on the forehead completed her look.

THE OFF-WHITE SILK SAREE

Kirron Kher in an off-white saree.(Pinterest)

In this beautiful off-white designer traditional silk saree with gold zari and thread work paired with designer quarter sleeves blouse from designer Gaurang Shah, Kirron Kher lit up the ramp at the Lake Fashion Week. She looked ethereal in the gorgeous creation which she accessorised with a heavy necklace, matching earrings and a bindi.

THE BROCADE WONDER

Kirron Kher in a brocade saree.(Pinterest)

Fashion designer Gaurang Shah and his favourite muse, Kirron Kher, never fail to create magic with their collaboration. Here also, Kirron is dressed in a six-yard wonder designed by Shah. She wore a pink brocade sari adorned with intricate details in gold hues. She paired it with a matching brocade drape placed elegantly on the shoulders. A heavy emerald gold necklace, bangles, mang tikka and earrings rounded off the attire.

These are some of our favourite ensembles donned by the politician in the recent times. Her varied looks have always managed to wow her followers and deserve a special mention.

