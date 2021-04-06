News updates from HT: 'Confident of winning by big margin', says E Sreedharan as polling begins, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Metro Man’ confident of winning by big margin as polling begins in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader E Sreedharan said on Tuesday he was confident of winning by a “big margin” from the Palakkad assembly constituency as he cast his vote for the single-phase assembly elections in Kerala. Read more

Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi today, air worsens

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, with a possibility of thunder and lightning. However, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 38-39 degrees Celsius. Read more

Goa considers own lab to test Covid-19 strain due to long wait at Pune lab

The Goa government is planning to set up its own genome sequencing lab since the National Institute of Virology in Pune is taking a long time to identify variants responsible for the new Covid-19 surge, said health minister. Read more

Sikkim earthquake sends tremors past Bengal, Bihar, Assam; no risk of aftershocks

An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude hit the Sikkim-Nepal border on Monday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Tremors were felt across eastern India, in the states of West Bengal, Assam and Bihar. Read more

Bengal polls: 205 candidates will fight it out at 31 seats in third phase

In more than 20 of the 31 assembly seats that go to the polls in the third phase in West Bengal on Tuesday, the contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be close because of the demographics of these constituencies and strong presence of the ruling party. Read more

IPL 2021, Sanju Samson Interview: Got texts from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni after I became RR captain

Sanju Samson knew he was going to be named the new captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) a while before it was made public. He couldn’t resist sharing the news with his close circle—his parents and wife Charu. “It was tough keeping it to myself,” he said with a smile. Read more

iCar dreams: Apple boss Tim Cook opens up on self-drive cars, lauds Tesla

Apple is planning to quicken the pace at which it works on its upcoming self-drive car and while it is a major shift from focal areas of smartphones and other gadgets, Apple chief Tim Cook points out that the marriage of technology with autonomous cars is becoming more obvious with passing time. Read more

Covid-19: Google letters social distance, wear face masks in new quirky doodle

As new coronavirus variants increase infection cases worldwide, Google doodle spread awareness about wearing a face mask, washing hands and practising social distancing at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic through its animated homepage this Tuesday. Read more

Seema Pahwa under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Actor-filmmaker Seema Pahwa has tested positive for Covid-19, she confirmed in a social media post. Seema's Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more

Watch: India's latest feat: Arch of world's highest rail bridge completed in J&K



