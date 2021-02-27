News updates from HT: Congress G-23 honor Azad, discuss Gandhian philosophy in Jammu meet and all the latest news
Congress G-23 hold meet in Jammu, discuss Gandhian philosophy, honour Ghulam Nabi Azad
The group of 23 Congress leaders, who had expressed dissent with the functioning of the party and even wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, held an event in Jammu on Saturday to launch a nationwide campaign to "save the idea of India." Read more
A rare phone call, secret letter: How India got Pak to release IAF’s Abhinandan
After images of bleeding captured Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were put out by Pakistan on this day in 2019, the then Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi read the riot act to his ISI counterpart and warned Pakistan of severe consequences if the pilot of the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 was harmed. Read more
AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow
By-polls in five wards of Delhi’s civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be held on Sunday. The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation in Gujarat. Read more
US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans
As many as 140 Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a legislation in the US Congress to prevent future Muslim bans and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion. Read more
In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope
It has been a turbulent season at Arsenal Football Club. After a disastrous start to the campaign that saw them plunge to 15th in the Premier League standings with just 14 points from 14 games, the ship has somewhat steadied at the Emirates Stadium. Read more
Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited. “The thought makes me anxious but more excited,” says the actor, who is expecting his first child with wife, actor Addite Shirwaikar Malik. Read more
Watch: Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut: Actor appears before cops in email case
Hrithik Roshan visited Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office on Saturday to record a statement. This is in connection with his 2016 complaint on fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut. Watch here
'True religion never divides': Priyanka Gandhi at Varanasi's Ravidas temple
Kejriwal says Delhi's law and order situation 'in serious turmoil'
Rogue cop arrested for escorting truck carrying methyl alcohol in dry Bihar
- Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police said 4,400 liters of methyl alcohol was seized from the truck.
Chandra Shekhar Azad's 90th death anniv: 'Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge'
Emergency interim blocking directions by I&B Ministry not new, clarifies govt
As Covid-19 cases rise, Centre asks states to deal Covid-19 violations firmly
Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside residence of Smriti Irani
IAF jets to feature in Sri Lankan Air Force's 70th anniversary celebrations
Shashi Tharoor has a message for Indian cricket team. It has a 'spin'
- Shashi Tharoor's message featured a picture of Gandhiji’s famous spinning wheel or Charkha along with the text 'spinners have always done well in Ahmedabad especially against England'
Covid-19: Lockdown extended in Maharashtra's Amravati for another week
How much will vaccine cost at private hospitals? Here's what govt says
₹100 plus crore needed to conduct Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Deputy CM
US civil society groups, lawmakers press Biden to support India's TRIPS waiver
Celebrating 50 yrs of diplomacy, India-Bangladesh 19th HSLT held virtually today
