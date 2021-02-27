News updates from HT: Congress G-23 honor Azad, discuss Gandhian philosophy in Jammu meet and all the latest news

Congress G-23 hold meet in Jammu, discuss Gandhian philosophy, honour Ghulam Nabi Azad

The group of 23 Congress leaders, who had expressed dissent with the functioning of the party and even wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, held an event in Jammu on Saturday to launch a nationwide campaign to "save the idea of India." Read more

A rare phone call, secret letter: How India got Pak to release IAF’s Abhinandan

After images of bleeding captured Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were put out by Pakistan on this day in 2019, the then Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi read the riot act to his ISI counterpart and warned Pakistan of severe consequences if the pilot of the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 was harmed. Read more

AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow

By-polls in five wards of Delhi’s civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be held on Sunday. The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation in Gujarat. Read more

US Democrats reintroduce legislation to prevent future Muslim bans

As many as 140 Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced a legislation in the US Congress to prevent future Muslim bans and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion. Read more

In Arsenal's usual story of struggle, a teenager provides some hope

It has been a turbulent season at Arsenal Football Club. After a disastrous start to the campaign that saw them plunge to 15th in the Premier League standings with just 14 points from 14 games, the ship has somewhat steadied at the Emirates Stadium. Read more

Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’

Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited. “The thought makes me anxious but more excited,” says the actor, who is expecting his first child with wife, actor Addite Shirwaikar Malik. Read more

Watch: Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut: Actor appears before cops in email case

Hrithik Roshan visited Mumbai Police's Crime Branch office on Saturday to record a statement. This is in connection with his 2016 complaint on fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut. Watch here