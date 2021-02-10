News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to initiate debate on budget today

Several Congress leaders are trying to ensure former party chief Rahul Gandhi initiates the all-important debate on the general budget from the Opposition side on Wednesday. Read more

Petrol, diesel price: Wrong to say 'all-time high', says minister

Countering Congress MP KC Venugopal's claim that petrol and diesel prices have reached an all-time high, minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that it was a misnomer. Read more

‘Proud andolan jeevi’: P Chidambaram’s take on phrase coined by PM Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described himself as a ‘proud andolan jeevi,’ two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the phrase. Read more

Gavaskar reckons confirmed spot for youngster in India's XI for 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday reckoned that India may go for some alterations in the second Test against England at the same venue starting Saturday. However, he was opined that Sundar ‘won’t be that change’. Read more

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about why her nose suddenly started looking drastically different in the early 2000s. It happened because of a botched surgery, and left the actor 'horrified' at what had happened. Read more

Audi showcases e-tron GT, its most ambitious EV ever

Audi is charging up the electric space and how. The Germany luxury car maker has taken the wraps off of its e-tron GT which promises to take performance levels up by several notches while muting fears related to range anxieties. Read more

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout

Joining the ‘gang’ of Bollywood celebrities who swear by Pilates workout, Kriti Kharbanda recently gave a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Read more

Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows Monique Waters with her kindergarten class. The video may leave you inspired and amazed, both at the same time. Read more

Police constable killed, sub-inspector injured by gangsters in UP's Kasganj

A police constable was beaten to death and a sub inspector badly injured in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The cops were taken hostage and thrashed by criminals at Nagla Dhimar village on Tuesday evening. Watch here