News updates from HT: Covid vulnerability may increase in October-November and all the latest news

Covid vulnerability may increase in October-November, Centre indicates

Without mentioning the third wave, the threats of which are looming large in India, the Centre on Thursday said that the country's Covid vulnerability may increase in October, November. Read more

Assam to start in-person classes in schools for class 10 from September 20

The Assam government on Thursday allowed resumption of in-person lessons for students of class 10 in schools from September 20, citing improved Covid-19 containment and expanding vaccination cover in the state. Read more

Covid-19: Fully vaccinated people in India now higher than in these 6 countries, says Centre

With 184 million beneficiaries fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said that the country is leading the vaccination against the disease globally. Read more

Gujarat to organise mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Sept 17

A mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be held in Gujarat on Friday, a senior health official said on Thursday, adding the aim is to cover more than 3.5 million eligible beneficiaries and also ensure 100% vaccination in 7,500 villages of the state. Read more

'Found your opinions unbiased and balanced': Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming message to Michael Holding

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday praised West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding who announced his retirement from broadcasting duties. In a tweet, Tendulkar said that millions of fans across the globe will miss listening to Holding's voice. Read more

Kareena Kapoor was not approached for The Incarnation Sita, confirms screenplay writer: 'Always wanted Kangana Ranaut'

The rumours of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone being approached for The Incarnation - Sita are false, the film's screenplay writer Manoj Muntashir has clarified. He added that the makers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role. Read more

‘If you fall, get up, keep walking, thrive’: Smriti Irani’s post wins hearts

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share posts of different kinds. From motivational to funny, her posts are of different tastes. Just like her recent inspirational share that talks about going forward in life even if the path gets tough. Read more