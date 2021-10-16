News updates from HT: CWC to meet today, decision on internal polls likely and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
CWC meet today, decision on internal elections likely
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will meet on Saturday to give another try to fix the schedule for long-pending organisation elections — an exercise that will have to keep in mind upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, according to people aware of the matter. Read more
Night curfew, Covid-19 restrictions extended in Puducherry till Oct 31
The Puducherry government on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions till October 31. The restrictions also include a night curfew which is place from 11pm to 5am, an order from the government said. Read more
Sasikala to visit Jayalalithaa memorial. Know why it's politically significant
VK Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who has been lying low for the past few months, is set to visit former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai on Saturday. Read more
US opening its borders for fully vaccinated Indians: 5 things to know
Fully vaccinated foreigners can travel to United States from November 8, the White House announced on Friday, a move which will also benefit Indians who have received both the shots of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. Read more
'Well… I still haven't left': MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future
MS Dhoni did what only MS Dhoni can… leave things on a cliffhanger. We are not talking about the match. There was no cliffhanger there as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their fourth IPL title. Read more
Kartik Aaryan, amidst the hills, is taking a break to ‘breathe’
Kartik Aaryan is having a great time. The actor recently took off to an unnamed location to chill with himself and the pictures coming in from his vacation are soothing our eyes. Read more
Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal is bewitching in one of the boldest, most traumatising Hindi films ever made
There are undeniable parallels in the stories of director Shoojit Sircar and the subject of his latest film, Sardar Udham. Shoojit burned almost 20 years to make this film, clearly the most passionate of his passion projects. Read more