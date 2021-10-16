News updates from HT: CWC to meet today, decision on internal polls likely and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CWC meet today, decision on internal elections likely

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will meet on Saturday to give another try to fix the schedule for long-pending organisation elections — an exercise that will have to keep in mind upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, according to people aware of the matter. Read more

Night curfew, Covid-19 restrictions extended in Puducherry till Oct 31

The Puducherry government on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions till October 31. The restrictions also include a night curfew which is place from 11pm to 5am, an order from the government said. Read more

Sasikala to visit Jayalalithaa memorial. Know why it's politically significant

VK Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who has been lying low for the past few months, is set to visit former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai on Saturday. Read more

US opening its borders for fully vaccinated Indians: 5 things to know

Fully vaccinated foreigners can travel to United States from November 8, the White House announced on Friday, a move which will also benefit Indians who have received both the shots of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine. Read more

'Well… I still haven't left': MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future

MS Dhoni did what only MS Dhoni can… leave things on a cliffhanger. We are not talking about the match. There was no cliffhanger there as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their fourth IPL title. Read more

Kartik Aaryan, amidst the hills, is taking a break to ‘breathe’

Kartik Aaryan is having a great time. The actor recently took off to an unnamed location to chill with himself and the pictures coming in from his vacation are soothing our eyes. Read more

Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal is bewitching in one of the boldest, most traumatising Hindi films ever made

There are undeniable parallels in the stories of director Shoojit Sircar and the subject of his latest film, Sardar Udham. Shoojit burned almost 20 years to make this film, clearly the most passionate of his passion projects. Read more