Kartik Aaryan, amidst the hills, is taking a break to ‘breathe’

Kartik Aaryan is having a great time. The actor recently took off to an unnamed location to chill with himself and the pictures coming in from his vacation are soothing our eyes. Amidst the greenery, Kartik can be seen rejuvenating like anything.

The actor shared a fresh snippet of his travel diaries on his Instagram profile on Friday. The actor, otherwise, has been sharing sneak peeks of his journey on his Instagram stories and keeping his fans updated with his vacation activities.

Kartik is having a lot of fun in his vacation. From going on long drives in his car to spotting monkeys in the forest opposite to his window, Kartik has been chilling like a villain amidst nature.

On Friday, Kartik gave us a sneak peek of how he is taking a break in the midst of nature. He shared a set of pictures where he can be seen contemplating with the hills in front of him. In a orange and blue sweater and a pair of grey denims, Kartik posed for multiple pictures. “Breathe,” Kartik captioned his pictures.

Take a look at his pictures here:

In one of the pictures, Kartik can be seen posing with his back to the camera while staring at the hills in front of him, while in another shot, he can be seen smiling with all his heart while looking away from the camera. The sun flares in his pictures gave them a more soothing appeal.

Kartik did not disclose the location of his vacation yet. He simply wrote “somewhere” in the location category of his Instagram post. However, speculations among his Instagram family have started on guessing where he must be vacationing. While some wrote that he is currently in Mcleodganj, some mentioned Dharamsala.

However, no matter where Kartik is, he did not forget to set some major travel goals for us, all the while making us have some serious travel FOMO.

