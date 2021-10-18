News updates from HT: Death toll in Kerala rain rises to 24 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala rain: Death toll rises to 24, yellow alert in 11 districts

Weather experts claim cloudburst could be one of the reasons for heavy and unseasonal rain at several places in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Read more

Despite spell of rain, pollution in Delhi gets worse

Despite moderate spells rain of in parts of the city, Delhi’s pollutions level got worse, falling perilously close to the ‘very poor’ zone, with the average air quality index (AQI) reading hitting 298. Read more

'We have players, we have momentum': Suresh Raina urges Team India 'to do it for Virat Kohli' at T20 World Cup

An era in team India's T20I captaincy will come to an end after the 2021 T20 World Cup as Virat Kohli will step down from the role in order to focus more on batting and manage his workload. Read more

Mira Rajput's early morning Surya Namaskar video on Maldives beach will energise your Monday

Mira Rajput Kapoor escaped to the Maldives with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and two kids, Misha and Zain, to enjoy an intimate family holiday. Read more

Rohit Roy feels he hasn’t got his due: ‘I am not an insider, I don’t get a hundred chances after my film flops’

Rohit Roy is out with his new web series, Sanak - Ek Junoon. In the show, the actor plays a junior lawyer who is at a very tricky crossroads when his boss presents him with a lucrative do-or-die opportunity. Read more

India invites Pakistan for NSA-level meet on Afghanistan; no invite for Taliban

India is expected to host NSA-level meeting of several countries, including Pakistan, on Afghanistan next month. The meeting will be the first to be convened by India to discuss Afghan situation post Taliban takeover. Watch