Rohit Roy feels he hasn’t got his due: ‘I am not an insider, I don’t get a hundred chances after my film flops’

Rohit Roy is out with his new web series, Sanak - Ek Junoon. In the show, the actor plays a junior lawyer who is at a very tricky crossroads when his boss presents him with a lucrative do-or-die opportunity. In real life too, Rohit says there are times that test the character of a person but one always has a choice.

Rohit doesn't bat an eyelid when he says that he hasn't compromised on his principles for the sake of success. He says, “You always have a choice, even if its the life-death situation. I have also faced several such crossroads in my life, sometimes subtly, sometimes directly. It's been 25 years and I would never ever make a compromise with my principles, value or my core system. If it has taken a lot more time to reach where I am, then I am fine with it. I can sit here and look into your eyes and say this with confidence because I haven't made any compromise."

Talking about the compromises his character Ajay makes to achieve success, Rohit says, “It's a personal call. Rohit would not have made that call but Ajay makes that call because success for him was much more important. For me, success is sitting here and talking to you and you appreciating my work.”

However, Rohit feels one shouldn't judge those who are forced to give in. "But lot of people are forced to make compromises, we should be empathetic to them as well. We don't know under what circumstances… Sometimes that choice becomes very difficult and you do take the easy way out."

Rohit says give-and-take is a common practice in the profession but one has to draw a line. “I can't make a film for someone just because his father is putting in money. What will people say, ‘He made Rice Plate, what is this he has made?’ That compromise I will not make,” he says.

Rohit gives a better view of the sunset from his window during the video interview and says that he is sacrificing watching the sunset to give the interview. “Sacrifices are fine, compromises are not," he adds.

Also read: Rohit Roy on daughter flying off abroad to study: It’s emotionally taxing; you can’t go due to restrictions

Ask Rohit if he thinks he has got his due and pat comes the answer, “no”. He says, “I deserve a lot more, I am made for much better things. I am not an insider. I don't get a hundred chances after my film flops. I didn't even get the next chance, I struggled for it. If my show becomes a hit, I don't get 10 other shows, I have to wait. I have become a better actor maybe because of the strife I have faced in my life.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON