Rohit Roy's daughter cries at airport as she leaves for US for studies, uncle Ronit Roy consoles her. Watch

Rohit Roy's daughter Kiara Roy flew to the US on Saturday to pursue higher studies. For her farewell, the entire Roy family was seen at the airport.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Rohit Roy's daughter Kiara flew to the US on Saturday for higher studies at Brown University. Paparazzi caught the family at the Mumbai airport late night as they all came to see Kiara off.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kiara is seen getting emotional and wiping tears off her eyes. Uncle Ronit Roy gave her a hug and consoled her. She then went to her dad to give him a hug and exchanged some last words with the rest of her family, including mother Manasi Joshi Roy.

Earlier in 2017, Rohit had spoken to Hindustan Times about Kiara and the bond they share. “I’ve heard all the stories of how it’s tough to handle these teenage kids but I’ve been lucky that Kiara is not one of those erratic, demanding kids. She’s never had any unnecessary demand or tantrums. I’ve never had to reprimand her other than correcting a few things,” Rohit said.

Also read: Rohit Roy on wife Manasi's reaction to him being confused for Sushmita Sen's boyfriend back in the day

Rohit said that if he’s told that she’s dating someone, he would react quite sharply. “I will probably blow my top and would want to kill that guy. But, then, after I calm down, I’ll meet the boy to figure out if he is worthy to be in Kiara’s life or not. I’m a cool father that way, though my wife refuses to accept that.” So is there anything that Kiara hates about him? “My temper. She says, ‘Papa you have to be patient.’ For her, I am trying to change this trait,” the Kaabil actor said.

Rohit and Ronit are both actors and have starred together in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Ronit is married to Neelam Singh and the two are parents to daughter Aador and son Agastya. He also has a daughter named Ona from his first marriage.

