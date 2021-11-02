News updates from HT: Defence buys worth 7,965 cr cleared in Make-in-India push and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Military purchases worth ₹7,965 crore cleared in Make-in-India push

The country’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday cleared the purchase of locally produced military hardware worth ₹7,965 crore, including light utility helicopters (LUH) for the army and the air force, fire control systems for the navy, super rapid gun mounts (SRGM) for warships, and the upgrade of Dornier aircraft for coastal surveillance, the defence ministry said. Read more

Income Tax dept attaches properties allegedly linked to Ajit Pawar

The Income Tax department has provisionally attached properties in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Goa allegedly linked directly and indirectly to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

19 dead, 50 injured in blasts, gunfire near Kabul military hospital

At least 19 people died and over 50 have been wounded in two explosions heard on Tuesday near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, followed by the sound of gunfire, media reports stated. Read more

Alia Bhatt’s fans discover her lookalike, do a double take at ‘same smile’. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt's fans have discovered a doppelganger of the actor, an Assamese girl named Celesti Bairagey. Fans were left confused after a video of hers went viral online. Watch here

'For the first time, I saw apprehension, if not fear, on their faces: Laxman says India looked 'hesitant and uncertain'

Former batsman VVS Laxman feels India were woefully off-colour in their T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday and that as the mind can recollect, he has never seen the kind of timid approach which he witnessed in Dubai. Read more

Ayurveda day: ‘My way of life,’ writes Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput lives by Ayurveda. Ayurveda Day is being celebrated on November 2 for this year. Every year, Ayurveda day is observed on Dhanwantri Jayanti with the aim of creating awareness in today’s generation on the power of Ayurveda and promoting the principals of Ayurveda on healing. Read more

Skoda Slavia design revealed in first official image without camouflage

Skoda has released the first look of the Slavia sedan. The sketch, shared on social media, gives the first naked look at the premium mid-size sedan which will make its debut on November 18. Read more

