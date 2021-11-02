Alia Bhatt’s fans discover her lookalike, do a double take at ‘same smile’. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt's fans have discovered a doppelganger of the actor, an Assamese girl named Celesti Bairagey. Fans were left confused after a video of hers went viral online.

Taking to Instagram, Celesti shared a video recently. She wore a sleeveless white top paired with a black skirt. The video, shot in Rajasthan, was shared with the caption, "Darr gayi (got scared)."

Social media users dropped comments comparing her to Alia. A person wrote, "Tumak bohut morom lage (you are adorable)... choti Alia Bhatt." Another said, "Omg I thought its @aliaabhatt." "Alia Bhatt 2.0," another comment read. "You look exactly like Alia Bhatt," another wrote.

An Instagram user commented, "Same smile like Alia." "Is it only me or she looks like Alia Bhatt's little sister?" another asked. "Alia Bhatt and she looks almost the same," said a person. "Alia Bhatt is this you?" one comment read.

Here are a few more posts by Celesti Bairagey:

Celesti Bairagey is an Assamese girl.

Celesti Bairagey regularly shares posts on Instagram.

Alia regularly shares posts on her Instagram account, giving fans a look at her life off-camera. Last week, she shared a picture of herself in which she posed with a leaf in her hand. Her face was covered with the leaf, which she held with her left hand. "The little things," she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoticon to it.

Fans spotted her wearing a ring with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8, emblazoned on it. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt hides her face in new photo but flaunts her love for Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan reacts

Recently, reports suggested that the two could tie the knot in December. Reacting to the wedding rumours, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had said in an interview with BollywoodLife, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Jee Le Zaraa.