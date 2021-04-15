News updates from HT: Delhi in a Covid-19 spiral amid calls for tighter curbs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi in a Covid-19 spiral as experts call for tighter curbs

The number of new Covid-19 infections in the Capital soared past previous records, with 17,282 cases recorded in the 24 hours till Wednesday and the test positivity rate – a crucial proxy for outbreak severity – was higher than it had been in the city’s last two waves, bringing yet more signs that the crisis has taken an unprecedented turn and may now require stringent curbs. Read more

IPL 2021 | SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the match number 6 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday in Chennai. Watch here

Government weighs stimulus as virus surges

The government may announce a stimulus package to ensure that the resurgence of Covid-19 does not derail the economic recovery that was underway before a surge in cases prompted states to impose restrictions. Read more

UP panchayat polls begin today: All you need to know about first phase of voting

Elections for the 58,189 village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh have started with polling in the first phase today amid strict protocols to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her for Tiger Pataudi dropping a catch: 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about how not just Anushka Sharma, but she, too, was blamed for her cricketer husband's bad performance on field. However, it wasn't angry fans who accused her of distracting Tiger, but her own father. Read more

Hina Khan wears beautiful chanderi yellow suit to wish fans Ramadan Mubarak

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram to wish her followers Ramadan Mubarak. For her first Roza, the gorgeous actor donned a bright yellow suit and looked like a ray of sunshine. Read more

Key Team India questions IPL 2021 can answer

Virat Kohli got off the mark in IPL 2021 in a rather awkward manner. Against Trent Boult’s length ball on the stumps, the RCB captain leaned to play on the on-side but got a leading edge as the ball raced to the straight boundary. No matter how they came, he would have taken those runs any day. The demand of the format is such. Read more