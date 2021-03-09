News updates from HT: Delhi riots advocate alleges another raid by police and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pracha accuses Delhi Police of harassment, alleges fresh raid at his office

Senior advocate Mahmood Pracha, who represents many 2020 Delhi riot victims and accused, said the Delhi Police on Tuesday again raided his office. He called the raid harassment and added the police's special cell deliberately chose Tuesday for it as they knew he would be away for them to seize his computers and documents.

SIT to probe MP Mohan Delkar’s death case: Maharashtra home minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would probe the death of Mohan Delkar, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Hong Kong minister warns against ‘Oblivious’ criticism of china

Hong Kong's top legal official warned residents to steer clear of criticisms of the government that stray too far from the facts, as officials defend Beijing's plan to overhaul the city's elections.

US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling

A US recovery turbocharged by President Joe Biden's stimulus package will help power a faster than expected global economic upswing that risks leaving Europe behind, according to OECD forecasts.

The Married Woman review: Melodrama and monologues kill the charm

Based on Manju Kapur's book by the same name, web series The Married Woman landed online on Monday, International Women's Day. It stars Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. Directed by Sahil Raza, it also features Imaaduddin Shah, Suhaas Ahuja.

Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale

Christian Dior gave Little Red Riding Hood an edgy makeover for its latest collection on Monday, as it filled the runway with hooded capes and recreated a moonlit scene under the glinting chandeliers of the Versailles palace's Hall of Mirrors.

People are in love with this ‘elusive golden floor frog’. See adorable pics

Is it cute? Yes. Is it lovely? Yes? Is it a doggo? No! It's an 'elusive golden floor frog' pretending to be a pooch. And, pictures of this adorable creature, shared on the official Instagram profile of WeRateDogs, are now winning people over. There is a possibility that they will leave you with a smile too.

Wacth| Uyghur genocide: Will US boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics? Biden official answers