News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 268. Read more

Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram

A team of officials from Mizoram is in the process of verifying reports of three persons crossing over from Myanmar into the state, amid continuing protests and unrest in the neighbouring country following the coup on February 1, said officials. Read more.

Raj Thackeray's party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Haji Saif Shaikh who in November had sent a legal notice to the owner of Mumbai's Karachi Bakery asking him to remove "Karachi" from the name has now taken the credit of making the bakery shut its shop, though the claim has been contradicted by many others on social media. Read more.

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt! Read more.

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, at last, ceased trolling the Ahmedabad pitch and instead credited the Indian bowlers for making life difficult for the England batsman during Day 1 of the fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Read more.

Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

Hina Khan turned into a model for an impromptu photo shoot and we love it. The actor, who starts trending whenever she shares new images of herself on social media showcasing her impeccable sartorial sense, is doing it again. Read more.

Watch: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh at BJP’s CEC meet ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired BJP’s central election committee meeting in Delhi. BJP’s CEC met to finalise party candidates ahead of elections. PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting. Watch full video.