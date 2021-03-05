IND USA
IMD scientists have also forecast the continuation of a spike in temperature in the coming days.(Rahul Raut/HT photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 268. Read more

Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram

A team of officials from Mizoram is in the process of verifying reports of three persons crossing over from Myanmar into the state, amid continuing protests and unrest in the neighbouring country following the coup on February 1, said officials. Read more.

Raj Thackeray's party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Haji Saif Shaikh who in November had sent a legal notice to the owner of Mumbai's Karachi Bakery asking him to remove "Karachi" from the name has now taken the credit of making the bakery shut its shop, though the claim has been contradicted by many others on social media. Read more.

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt! Read more.

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, at last, ceased trolling the Ahmedabad pitch and instead credited the Indian bowlers for making life difficult for the England batsman during Day 1 of the fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Read more.

Hina Khan in 12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

Hina Khan turned into a model for an impromptu photo shoot and we love it. The actor, who starts trending whenever she shares new images of herself on social media showcasing her impeccable sartorial sense, is doing it again. Read more.

Watch: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh at BJP’s CEC meet ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired BJP’s central election committee meeting in Delhi. BJP’s CEC met to finalise party candidates ahead of elections. PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting. Watch full video.

BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarna tweeted this slamming Congress for using Taiwan photos.
india news

'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:08 AM IST
This is an insult of Assam and tea garden workers, the minister said. The Congress reportedly dismissed the claims. The said Facebook posts have been deleted.
Representational image.
india news

Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The bench ordered the man to pay for his son’s education till March 31, 2027, to ensure he has the necessary financial support to complete his graduation
IMD scientists have also forecast the continuation of a spike in temperature in the coming days.(Rahul Raut/HT photo)
india news

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to media after the 11th round of meeting with the representatives of the agitating farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Despite many failed rounds of talk between the two sides, the minister has on several occasions repeated his offer of talking to the protesting farmers to end the impasse.
The government has now started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme.(REUTERS)
india news

Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:37 AM IST
In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family--the Reliance family.
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 6
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
india news

'Indian-Americans taking over US,' says President Joe Biden in NASA meet

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:59 AM IST
In less than 50 days of his presidency, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speech writer to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government.
A healthcare worker fills the syringe while vaccinating in Delhi hospital.
india news

LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally over 11.17 million after 16,838 fresh cases

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Calls for an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19 grew as a group of scientists called for a probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
The district bordering Myanmar has been under instruction to report crossing over of Myanmarese nationals.(AP file photo for representation purposee)
india news

Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
The shop was closed owing to a dip in the business during lockdown, it has been claimed.
india news

Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:25 AM IST
As Mumbai's only Karachi Bakery shuts shop, MNS leader Haji Saif Shaikh said credit goes to party's November legal notice to the bakery for using Karachi in the name.
The distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will be covered in two hours once the bullet train starts.
india news

'Gujarat leg of bullet train may open before Maharashtra first if...': Official

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:10 AM IST
NHSRCL MD Achal Khare also said at a virtual press meet that the deadline of 2023 for completing the project was not feasible, and civil works on Gujarat side were expected to be completed by 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai. (Picture courtesy: PIB)
india news

PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:04 AM IST
"This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. PM Modi had visited Stockholm in April, 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. While, Sweden PM had visited India in February, 2016 for the special Make in India week," the MEA said.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana confirmed that the three people crossed over and entered Serchip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.(AP Photo )
india news

At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
These will be part of a long-awaited overhaul in how India sees and approaches dangers in the digital domain.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
