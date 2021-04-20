News updates from HT: Delhi struggles to keep up with ICU, oxygen demand and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am on Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Beds filling fast, Delhi can’t keep up with ICU, oxygen demand

Health care infrastructure in the national capital is under unprecedented stress, evidenced by the fact that the 250 beds operationalised on Monday morning in the army’s temporary hospital were full by the afternoon; Delhi government’s biggest hospital, Lok Nayak, has no beds left for the first time since the pandemic began; and the net availability of ICU beds stood in double digits on Monday despite the addition of 222 beds since Sunday. Read More

2020 rerun? Migrant exodus begins, again

Soon after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day curfew in Delhi beginning at 10pm on Monday, migrants began pouring into interstate bus terminals and private bus depots around Anand Vihar and Ghazipur in Delhi and Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, in scenes reminiscent of the mass exodus of people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, who gathered in thousands at Anand Vihar after the Union government announced a lockdown in March 2020. Read More

Farmers refuse to call off stir; Delhi border traffic remains hit

A day after farmer leaders gave the call to intensify the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws, several borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday. Read More

US issues travel advisory against India as Covid-19 cases surge

As the Covid-19 cases in India spurt to unprecedented levels, the United States has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to India. "Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an advisory. Read More

Maharashtra: Oxygen Express with 7 empty tankers leaves for Vizag

Indian Railways’ oxygen express train left from Navi Mumbai on Monday. The train carried seven tankers from Kalamboli good yards. The train left for Vizag where it will be loaded with medical oxygen. Watch here

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings spin a web around Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings continued their winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2021 as they trumped Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs. Rajasthan batsmen could not handle the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali as they lost 5 wickets for just eight runs in the middle overs to fall short in their run-chase. Watch here

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at airport with baby Vamika, fans call them a cute couple

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Kalina airport with their daughter Vamika on Monday evening. The couple was back from Chennai where Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Kolkata Knight Riders. Read More