News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM in TN assembly polls and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Dhinakaran’s AMMK allots 3 seats to Owaisi’s AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday announced his party’s alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and allotted three seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Read more
'India wins without him as well': Ganguly hails India's bench strength, lauds Rahul Dravid's role as NCA chief
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is impressed with India's bench strength, and for that, he has credited his former teammate Rahul Dravid for performing his role as National Cricket Academy chief with utmost dedication. Read more
Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'
Varun Dhawan is celebrating the women in his life on International Women’s Day. He shared adorable photos with wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara on the occasion. Read more
‘PM Modi will soon name country after himself’: Mamata Banerjee lashes out
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of lying to the people of the state. ‘BJP leaders come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women’s safety. Watch here
‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a ‘holding centre’ after they were found without valid travel documents.
Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma
Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 190,000
Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur
Unicef report on child marriages has a stark warning for India, 4 more countries
- The report said that closing of schools, economic stress, parental deaths and pregnancies due to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the risk of child marriage.
Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Gujarat, says CM Rupani
Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi
No major report of discordant results reported by Covid-19 testing labs: Govt
Issues in Co-WIN, vaccine hesitancy caused low vaccination coverage, says Govt
Odisha forms task force to control wildfires as more forests start burning
- On Monday, Odisha reported 668 large forest fires.
Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured
- The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
Mukesh Agnihotri says HP state government hiding several economic data in budget
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari demands restoration of J-K’s statehood, elections
- Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP’s plan unfolds.
