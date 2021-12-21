Home / India News / News updates from HT: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill in Karnataka Assembly and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill in Karnataka Assembly and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.(PTI/ File photo)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.(PTI/ File photo)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

K'taka assembly: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill, Congress stages walkout

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tore a copy of the anti-conversion Bill that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. Read more.

BSP MP Danish Ali, who attended House on Monday, tests positive for Covid

BSP MP Danish Ali took to Twitter to announce that he tested positive for Covid despite being fully vaccinated, urging everyone who came in contact to isolate themselves and get tested. Read more.

BJP’s biting response to Rahul Gandhi on his one-line tweet attack on PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that there has been a spike in instances of lynching after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Read more.

'That's what we saw in England when Rohit, Rahul got runs': Tendulkar shares advice for India batters to succeed in SA

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the finest batters of all-time knows what it takes to succeed in the testing conditions of South Africa. Read more.

Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 5 collection: Tom Holland film slows down on Monday, collects 120 crore so far

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, had already smashed into the 100 crore club but slowed down during the week. Read more.

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021

Okinawa announced on Tuesday that it has managed to cross 1 lakh domestic sales of its high-speed and low-speed electric scooter models. Read more.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dk shivakumar indian national congress karnataka government + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out