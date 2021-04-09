News updates from HT: EC removes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's security officer and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

West Bengal: Election Commission removes Mamata Banerjee's security officer

Hours before the fourth phase of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections are slated to begin, the Election Commission of India on Friday removed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's security officer Ashok Chakraborty. Read more

MI vs RCB, IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal completes special 'century' and 'double century' in one match

The IPL 2021 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a special one for RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he completed a special 'century' and 'double century'. Read more

Rimi Sen says she thought Bigg Boss was 'a useless show', did it for money

Actor Rimi Sen has often spoken about her disdain for the reality show Bigg Boss, which she did a few years ago. Read more

Unlock boss mode: Entire list of keyboard shortcuts you will ever need for WhatsApp desktop app, WhatsApp web

WhatsApp has a whole bunch of keyboard shortcuts for both WhatsApp Web and the desktop app and these include actions like marking a message as unread, muting the chat, deleting a chat and more. Read more

Khloe Kardashian shares message of self acceptance post bikini picture debacle

American reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday took to her Instagram to clear the air about an unauthorised bikini photo of her surfaced over the weekend. Read more

Watch: Amit Shah clarifies on vaccine shortage & poll campaigning amid Covid

Refuting reports regarding Covid-19 vaccine shortages in various states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said all states are being provided with an adequate number of vaccine doses. Watch here