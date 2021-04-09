Khloe Kardashian shares message of self acceptance post bikini picture debacle

American reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday took to her Instagram to clear the air about an unauthorised bikini photo of her surfaced over the weekend. The picture caused many social media users to comment, critique and bully her appearance. The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to post an untouched, unedited video from her bathroom and showed fans her unfiltered appearance. She also included a lengthy statement along with the post. She wrote in the post, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are. In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. "Khloe is the fat sister." "Khloe is the ugly sister." "Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different." "The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery." Should I go on?"

She continued, "Oh but who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. She's also on a reality show so she signed up for all of this. I'm of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human. I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn't mean that I have not made mistakes. But I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."





Khloe said, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me. I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."

As per TMZ, the photo that showed the Good American founder poolside in a bikini without any substantial photo edits or airbrushing, wearing minimal make up as she stood by the pool in a leopard print bikini - and it was quickly pulled by Khloe's team, and publications were asked to take it down.

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement.

She ended her statement with thanking her family for their support writing, "For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."