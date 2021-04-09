IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rimi Sen says she thought Bigg Boss was 'a useless show', did it for money
Rimi Sen in Bigg Boss 9.
Rimi Sen in Bigg Boss 9.
tv

Rimi Sen says she thought Bigg Boss was 'a useless show', did it for money

  • Actor Rimi Sen has said that she thought of Bigg Boss as a 'useless show' and did it only because they offered her a lot of money for it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Actor Rimi Sen has often spoken about her disdain for the reality show Bigg Boss, which she did a few years ago. Rimi was among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 9, and was notorious for her apparent lack of interest on the show.

In an interview, she said that she'd always thought of Bigg Boss as 'a useless show where all people do is shout and fight for coffee for three months'. But, she said, because the money was good, she agreed to do it. At the time, Rimi wasn't as prominent a face as she had been in her heyday, when she appeared in hit films such as Dhoom, Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri and others.

She told IndianExpress.com, "It was like a paid holiday. But when I entered that house, I realised the way they play with your psychology. That isn’t shown to anyone. All you see are tasks and people bad-mouthing each other. I don’t fight because that isn’t a solution for me."

She continued, "Also when they frustrate you with the tasks at 3 in the night, with food restrictions, the bad side of anyone will get unleashed. It was like a rehab for me, where all I had to do was meditate and wash utensils. That show really helps in discovering yourself. Bigg Boss gave me maturity."

Also read: Rimi Sen says she was 'furniture' in Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal: 'I have achieved nothing'

Previously, Rimi had spoken about her compensation for the show. She told SpotboyE, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rimi sen bigg boss salman khan + 1 more

Related Stories

Rimi Sen in Bigg Boss 9.
Rimi Sen in Bigg Boss 9.
bollywood

Rimi Sen says she was 'furniture' in Dhoom, Hungama: 'Have achieved nothing'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Rimi Sen has said that she was nothing more than 'furniture' in some of her biggest films, such as Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Golmaal.
READ FULL STORY
Rimi Sen unsuccessfully auditioned for Swades and Munna Bhai MBBS.
Rimi Sen unsuccessfully auditioned for Swades and Munna Bhai MBBS.
bollywood

Rimi got ‘positive response’ for Munna Bhai MBBS audition but lost role to Gracy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 11:36 AM IST
  • Rimi Sen revealed in a new interview that she auditioned for Swades and Munna Bhai MBBS but lost out on the roles to Gayatri Joshi and Gracy Singh, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP