West Bengal: Election Commission removes Mamata Banerjee's security officer

Hours before the fourth phase of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections are slated to begin, the Election Commission of India on Friday removed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's security officer Ashok Chakraborty, according to an ANI report.

In a government notification issued on this day, it has been informed that Ashok Chakraborty, presently posted as OSD in an ex-cadre post in the rank of SP in the state's Directorate of Security, is to be removed from his post with "immediate effect" as per the Election Commission's directions.

Earlier last month, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg while campaigning from h Nandigram assembly seat after filing her nomination for the polls. Although there were allegations that she was deliberately pushed by unidentified miscreants, the Election Commission had later verified that there was no pre-meditated attack on the West Bengal chief minister. After receiving reports from two of its poll observers, the EC had ordered that her then Director of Security, IPS officer Vivek Sahay, "be removed" from his post as Banerjee's injuries were the result of a "security lapse".

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.