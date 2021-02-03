Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Elgar organiser criticizes Usmani's 'Hindu' remark, slams BJP

Former Bombay high court judge BG Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of January 30 Elgar Parishad, said on Wednesday that he condemned former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani’s remarks during the event. Read more

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Election Commission of India may declare poll dates for the crucial state assembly elections in the next seven days. Read more

'What message did you give to China?' Rahul questions Govt's defence allocation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the Union Budget and said the amount allocated towards the defence sector failed to challenge China. Read more

'He will get back to scoring hundreds': VVS Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Virat Kohli

The year 2020 was a rare one for Virat Kohli. The India captain, for the first time, since 2008, went an entire year without scoring a century. Sure, the Covid-19 pandemic cut short a lot of cricketing action, but in whatever opportunities he got, the centuries eluded Kohli. As a matter of fact, it would stun people that despite going without a three-digit score in 2020, Kohli, in nine ODIs – six of them against Australia and three in and against New Zealand, still smacked five half-centuries and averaged 47.9 this year. Read more

2021 Porsche Panamera launched in India, priced at ₹1.45 crore

2021 Porsche Panamera has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom, India). The range includes four models - Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid. Read more

Samsung starts rolling out February Android security patch for Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung is busy rolling out the latest software update to its smartphones. Galaxy S20 FE has now reportedly received the February 2021 Android security patch. This update comes shortly after the smartphone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. Read more

Kangana Ranaut asks Diljit Dosanjh to prove patriotism after his RiRi song, he says ‘not just your country’

Kangana Ranaut questioned Diljit Dosanjh’s song RiRi, dedicated to Rihanna, whose clarion call on the farmers’ protest triggered an outpouring of international support. Kangana, who has been critical of the agitation, suggested that Diljit and Rihanna were in cahoots with each other for at least a month. Read more

World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence

Experts suggest that 30 minutes of vigorous activity or an hour of moderate activity like brisk walking, mowing the lawn, medium-paced swimming or cycling daily can cut one’s cancer risk. Studies too have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. Read more

Cop dad saluted his daughter, pic went viral. She shares the story behind it

A heartwarming picture of a father saluting his cop daughter went all sorts of viral last month. The image is of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jessi Prasanti and her father, Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar - both from Andhra Pradesh Police Department. Read more

Watch: 'Vajpayee, earlier BJP leaders never spoke of bifurcating J&K': Gulam Nabi Azad

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the government should bring a bill to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad said that he fails to understand the rationale for bifurcating J&K into UTs. Watch here