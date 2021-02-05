News updates from HT: ‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’ says Cong in Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

The three central farm laws were once again the topic of discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, as Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma held the Centre responsible for the ‘situation that has arisen.’ Read More

Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border

Taking a serious view of a petition alleging illegal mining near the Indo-Pak international border presented a major security risk to the country, the Rajasthan high court has sought response from the Central and state governments. Read More

Supreme Court grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly passing objectionably remarks about Hindu deities during a show, on a petition challenging the rejection of his bail by Madhya Pradesh High Court. Read More

UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked relatives of a 32-year-old farmer for draping his body in the tricolour before his last rites in the state’s Pilibhit district on Thursday. Read More

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA will leave you very happy. Read More

'Would've picked him any day': Gautam Gambhir 'massively surprised' at India's selection of Nadeem over Kuldeep

India’s decision to play Shahbaz Nadeem in place of Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test against England in Chennai was a bit ‘unfortunate’ and ‘surprising’ for former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Read More

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

A saree is one of those attires that fit the dress code of every occasion. Be it a traditional Indian event or a red carpet glamorous night. Read More

Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'

Actor Abhay Deol has voiced his praise for actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. Read More