News updates from HT: George Floyd's family hails Chauvin verdict and all the latest news

'We are able to breathe again': George Floyd's family hails Chauvin verdict, but says fight for justice not over

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans. Read More

Second wave may derail economic gains: Analysts

The raging second wave of Covid-19 infections in India is threatening to derail the gradual recovery the economy has achieved in the last year, the trajectory of the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) indicates. Read More

New B.1.618 variants now among most sequenced

A previously unknown Sars-Cov-2 variant has now started to emerge in samples analysed in India by scientists to check for mutations, according to experts and new analyses that show one of these changes is the same one found in the Brazilian and South African variants of the coronavirus. Read More

What medicines should you take if you have Covid-19? Expert answers

While the government has decided to widen its immunisation programme and vaccinate all citizens above 18 years of age, it shared the suggestions of Dr CS Pramesh, the director of Tata Memorial Hospital, on what medicines to take if someone has tested Covid-19 positive. Read More

Two-year-old’s incredible skiing skills may leave you awestruck!

An incredible skiing video of a two-year-old named Adia Leidums has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on Instagram by her dad Erich Leidums, the clip may leave you amazed. Watch here

'MS Dhoni can take some rest': Brian Lara says no need for 'too much effort' from MSD as CSK batting is long in IPL 2021

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara believes MS Dhoni can 'take some rest' and need not put 'too much effort' with the bat, as he is doing other duties like wicket keeping and captaining his side Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Read More

Hina Khan returns to Mumbai amid news of father's death, Vikas Gupta slams paps for 'insensitivity' in hounding her

Former Bigg Boss contestant and television personality Vikas Gupta has slammed paparazzi who were following actor Hina Khan at the Mumbai airport. Hina, who was shooting for a project in Kashmir, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night, hours after news of her father's death surfaced. Read More