News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens for traffic after 48 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Ghazipur border reopens for traffic after 48 days

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days due to the farmers’ protest and the violence that took place during their tractor rally on Republic Day. Read more

Delhi’s air quality in poor category; likely to remain so till March 17

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 201. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 209. Read more

India’s inoculation drive now second largest in world

With 1.26 million doses of vaccines administered on average every day in the last week, India’s inoculation drive is now the world’s second largest – both in terms of daily doses being administered as well as total jabs administered – and is now behind only the US, which is administering 2.5 million doses a day. Read more

Rain likely over western Himalayan region till March 18: IMD

Widespread rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region from today till Thursday [March 18], according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

‘Made a promise’: CM Kejriwal flags off work on sewer lines in Kirari, Mundka

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday flagged off work on a sewer project slated to cover 114 unauthorised colonies and six villages across Kirari and Mundka assembly constituencies in the northwestern periphery of the Capital. Read more

'Had a special chat with AB de Villiers before this game': Kohli reveals ABD's advice, explains Anushka's role

Just when the noise regarding Virat Kohli's form was beginning to grow loud, The India captain silenced his detractors with a timely half-century. Kohli notched up his 26th T20I fifty on Sunday during the second match against England, and did what he does best – successfully shepherding a chase for India that helped the home team to level the series after the crushing defeat on Friday. Read more

Govinda says Bollywood conspired against him, reveals he's lost ₹16 crore: 'Apne bhi paraaye ho jaate hain'

Actor Govinda has said that a conspiracy has been hatched against him by certain sections of the film industry. He said that he has been deliberately sidelined, which has resulted in financial losses for him. Read more

Did you know birthday girl Alia Bhatt has Kashmiri, Gujarati, German roots?

There is no disputing the fact that among the young crop of actors, Alia Bhatt stands tall. At 28, she already boasts of having featured in some of the most memorable films of her generation. Read more

Grammy Awards 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, a complete list of winners

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Read more

Watch: Falcon & Winter Soldier: Kari Skogland on Marvel's 'politically charged' show