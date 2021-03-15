Rain likely over western Himalayan region till March 18: IMD
Widespread rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region from today till Thursday [March 18], according to India Meteorological Department.
A Western Disturbance as a trough ( area of low pressure) is likely to cause widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on March 15 and 16. Scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm is also likely. A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 16. Under its influence, isolated rainfall or snowfall over western Himalayan region is likely during March 17-18 -- isolated thunderstorm with lightning over the region on March 17 and isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over parts of northwest India on March 18.
A trough (area of low pressure) in westerlies in lower and middle tropospheric levels is likely to cause widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh during the next 3-4 days and decrease thereafter; isolated rain or thundershower is also likely over rest parts of northeastern states during the same period.
Light rains and thundershower hit parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the weekend. Gusty winds also swept isolated parts of eastern UP, said IMD. The weather is likely to remain dry over the state till Tuesday [March 16]. Light showers were recorded in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, while hail with thunderstorms struck 11 districts of the state till Saturday. (With agency inputs)
