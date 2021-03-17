Home / India News / News updates from HT: If BJP pushes farm laws expect social upheaval, says Rahul and all the latest news
News updates from HT: If BJP pushes farm laws expect social upheaval, says Rahul and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country can witness some serious social turbulence if the ruling BJP pushes through the implementation of three contentious farm laws. (ANI photo)

Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country can witness some serious social turbulence if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushes through the implementation of three contentious farm laws which have provoked agitation from thousands of farmers across India. Read More

34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday transferred 34 bureaucrats in one of the biggest administrative reshuffles since August 2019 when the erstwhile state was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and split into two Union territories. Read More

Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Mayawati welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene a meeting of chief ministers to discuss the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Read More

'This is just beyond me': Sanjay Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination in 3rd T20I against England

India’s decision to open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and drop Ishan Kishan to No.3 in the third T20I against England was ‘beyond’ former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. Read More

'Made in India' Jeep Wrangler launched at Rs.53.90 Lakh

Jeep India on Wednesday announced the launch of the India-made Wrangler SUV in the country. Read More

Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer

Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at an Australian journalist who questioned her and her husband Nick Jonas' qualifications as worthy announcers of Academy Awards nominees this year. Read More

‘Women’s participation strengthens democracy’: US VP Kamala Harris addresses UN

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the 65th session of the UN Commission on the status of women. Watch

bharatiya janata party rahul gandhi farm laws jeep wrangler bahujan samaj party priyanka chopra covid-19 vaccination drive united nations farmers protest in delhi
