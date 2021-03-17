News updates from HT: If BJP pushes farm laws expect social upheaval, says Rahul and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country can witness some serious social turbulence if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushes through the implementation of three contentious farm laws which have provoked agitation from thousands of farmers across India. Read More
34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K
The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday transferred 34 bureaucrats in one of the biggest administrative reshuffles since August 2019 when the erstwhile state was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and split into two Union territories. Read More
Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Mayawati welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene a meeting of chief ministers to discuss the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Read More
'This is just beyond me': Sanjay Manjrekar surprised at India's opening combination in 3rd T20I against England
India’s decision to open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and drop Ishan Kishan to No.3 in the third T20I against England was ‘beyond’ former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. Read More
'Made in India' Jeep Wrangler launched at Rs.53.90 Lakh
Jeep India on Wednesday announced the launch of the India-made Wrangler SUV in the country. Read More
Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer
Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at an Australian journalist who questioned her and her husband Nick Jonas' qualifications as worthy announcers of Academy Awards nominees this year. Read More
‘Women’s participation strengthens democracy’: US VP Kamala Harris addresses UN
US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the 65th session of the UN Commission on the status of women. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's telemedicine service crosses 3 mln consultations; 35k patients daily
- The government also said that eSanjeevaniOPD services will soon be available on the iOS application store to increase the coverage of the national telemedicine service in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19; Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel not present
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Witnessed Saddam-like time during Emergency': Minister attacks Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects farmers’ plea on land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
76.4% of India's active Covid-19 cases reported in these 3 states
- With 28,903 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, India reported the highest number of daily cases so far this year. Here’s a look at the three states which are the biggest contributors to India’s active cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Expect upheaval if BJP pushes through farm laws: Rahul
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi 'pained by' Ram Swaroop Sharma's death, says he worked tirelessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Congress Thomas faction leaves NDA ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 states account for more than 71% of India's Covid-19 tally: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Highest single-day spike in cases in Maharastra since Sept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India concerned with escalation in hostilities in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox