Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi fetival, at Lalbaug in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
News updates from HT: India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi under Covid shadow and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:55 PM IST

In pictures: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated under Covid shadow for the second time

Devotees across the country on Friday worshipped Lord Ganesha for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities amid the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. Read more here

Jal Jeevan Mission to link tap water connection to Aadhaar

JJM has leveraged technology in other ways too. Sensor-based IoT devices have been installed for automatic data capture to measure and monitor the water supply. The online JJM Dashboard provides state/ union territory/ district and village-wise progress. Read more here

'He can lap you, late cut you; he's got all the shots': Gambhir identifies 'versatile' batsman from India's T20 WC squad

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels Suryakumar Yadav will prove to be an excellent option for India batting at no. 4 in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Read more here

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu doll up for Ganesh Chaturthi in ethnic wear

The Pataudi princesses are all dolled up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations beginning from today and while Kunal Kemmu is away for shooting a new film, Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of the festive celebrations back home with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in ravishing ethnic wear. Read more here

Bhoot Police movie review: Miscast Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor fail to elevate Scooby Doo-level script

Bhoot Police movie review: Despite enthusiastic performances by Saif Ali Khan and (surprisingly) Jacqueline Fernandez, the new horror-comedy relies too heavily on cliches to be more than mildly amusing. Read more here

Woman shares sweet tale about being adopted. Watch

“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them,” these words by American businesswoman Leigh Anne Tuohy are perfectly showcased in this video shared on Instagram. Watch here

 

 

