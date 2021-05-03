News updates from HT: India, EU to revive negotiations on trade, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India and EU to seal connectivity agreement, revive negotiations on trade

India and European Union are all set to seal a connectivity agreement at the May 8 virtual summit at Lisbon apart from reviving the negotiations on the stalled trade and investment agreement. Read more

Reports claiming fresh vaccine orders not placed are incorrect, says Centre

The Centre on Monday rubbished allegations that the government has not placed any fresh orders for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines for its nationwide immunisation programme. Read more

UP’s Sonbhadra battles virus with 1 Covid hospital, villagers rely on quacks

Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh is rich in minerals but poor in health infrastructure and some villagers from the district’s remote pockets say they have no option but to approach quacks even when facing life-threatening diseases such as Covid-19. Read more

Govt to rope in medical interns, final yr MBBS students to fight new Covid wave

In a bid to further augment the manpower to fight the pandemic, the government said services of final year MBBS students can be utilised for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by faculty. Read more

IPL 2021: Covid-19 scare in Chennai Super Kings camp?

The shadow of Covid-19 is looming large over IPL 2021 now as reports suggest that three members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise had tested positive after results came in for tests done on Sunday. Read more

Mini Mathur gives it back to Twitter troll who asked if husband Kabir Khan is bankrupt after investing in 83

Actor and former VJ Mini Mathur has asked a Twitter troll to utilise their time more productively. After Mini shared a message seeking medicines for a person, a troll commented on it, asking her about the financial condition of her husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan. Read more

Mahindra to halt production amid Covid surge, prepones 'scheduled maintenance'

Indian vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance of its facilities from June to this month. The decision has been taken due to the evolving Covid situation in the country. Read more

Start your day with this heartening clip of woman teaching puppies to pray before a meal

There are several ways doggos can brighten up one’s day. This video of two puppies waiting patiently before having their meal is an adorable example of those ways. Read more

Watch: Indian Air Force airlifts 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany