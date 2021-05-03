Start your day with this heartening clip of woman teaching puppies to pray before a meal

There are several ways doggos can brighten up one’s day. This video of two puppies waiting patiently before having their meal is an adorable example of those ways. The clip shared on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur shows a woman praying with the puppies beside her and it the sweetest thing you will see today.

“Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the woman reciting a prayer as the pups sit beside her. The pooches wait patiently until the woman signals them to go for the food after finishing her prayer. The obedient canines may leave you saying ‘aww’ repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys. 😍@dog_rates pic.twitter.com/z5ANJDVwVn — Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) May 1, 2021

Shared on May 1, the clip has garnered over 42,000 views and still counting. People couldn’t stop appreciating the patience of the puppies. While many pointed out how adorable the whole clip was, others were pleasantly surprised at how well the woman had taught the pooches.

This is so beautiful no matter which religion you belong it's important to pray and thank god for food 🙏 — md abubakar (@abubakar12md) May 2, 2021

Absolutely amazing. My dogs follow my fingers lol but they don't have this amazing control. Great job!! — Chetna Wathoo (@ChetnaWathoo) May 2, 2021

So soo beautiful 💕💛💕🐕🐾 Love!! This is the bond, respect, love between humans & animals! Animals have got feelings just as the humans do and they deserve to be treated gently by Humans !!

👍 — Prateek (@prateeksvoice) May 2, 2021

❤️ so cute! — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 1, 2021

Adorable 😍😍 — Priti Karthikeyan (@prpgt) May 3, 2021





What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON