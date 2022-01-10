News updates from HT: India expects ‘constructive dialogue’ with China on Ladakh friction, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India expects ‘constructive dialogue’ with China to resolve friction in Ladakh sector

India is expecting “constructive dialogue” with China at the next round of military talks to cool military tensions in eastern Ladakh, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more

ICMR: No need to test contacts of Covid patients unless identified as high-risk

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said contacts of Covid-19 patients do not need to be tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities. Read more

Jaish contact in Nagpur pulled out of mission to recce RSS HQ at last minute

The Nagpur police is trying to trace a local contact of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the city who was to provide logistics support to its 26-year-old operative sent from Kashmir in July last year to conduct surveillance of potential targets, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan, senior police officers said on condition of anonymity. Read more

IND v SA: 'Pant out of 3rd Test?': Wriddhiman Saha's Twitter posts cause stir on social media ahead of Cape Town decider

The world of Twitter has its own concepts and beliefs. A slight hustle here and there, and fans feel certain things are happening. Well, that’s what Wriddhiman Saha’s latest Twitter posts triggered ahead of the third Test between India and South Africa starting on Tuesday in Cape Town. Read more

Soha Ali Khan calls mom Sharmila Tagore ‘slight nag’, says she fights with Saif Ali Khan: 'I've to intercede'

Actor Soha Ali Khan has called her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore a ‘nag’ saying that she 'loses her temper in Bangla'. In a new interview, Soha revealed that her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila fight with each other and then call her up. Read more

